5 Dept. of Juvenile Justice employees arrested following teen’s death while in custody

DALTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says five Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) employees have been arrested following the death of a teen while in their custody.

The Dalton Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident after 16-year-old Alexis Sluder, of Ellijay, died while in custody at the Dalton Youth Detention Center in August 2022.

Authorities did not specify what Sluder was charged with.

The GBI said a Whitfield County grand jury handed up an indictment against five DJJ employees tied to Sluder’s death. They have been charged with the following:

Maveis Brooks, sergeant, age 35, of Calhoun, GA – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children

Russell Ballard, cadet, age 62, of Chatsworth, GA – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children

Rebecka Phillips, officer, age 45, of Chatsworth, GA – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children

Monica Hedrick, nurse, age 62, Ringgold, GA – 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children

David McKinney, Detention Center Director, age 53, of Rome, GA – 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children

The GBI has yet to release Sluder’s cause of death or other specific details about the case.

