5 accused of firing shots near UWG campus, planning to sell drugs during homecoming weekend

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple people are behind bars after officials say they were involved in shots fired near a college campus.

Carrollton police said on the morning of Oct. 17, officers received reports of possible shots fired at a home on Maple Street near the University of West Georgia (UWG) campus.

When officers arrived, they found 41 shell casings and bullet fragments, but no one was there.

With the help of video surveillance and witness statements, officials said the shooting began as a dispute that led to the shooting involving multiple people firing rounds.

According to the investigation, the gunfire struck at least three residences, including one on the UWG campus. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for an apartment on Foster Street, where they discovered five firearms.

Authorities said of the five firearms, one was reported stolen and another was illegally modified to be fully automatic.

Detectives also found seven ounces of marijuana and other items used in the illegal distribution of drugs.

The following were the suspects accused of being involved in the shooting and their charges:

Jordan Eric Bynum, age 21, of Conyers - use of firearm (machine gun) during certain crimes, aggravated assault (x 5), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and reckless conduct

Jalen Jarod Jackson, age 23, of Stone Mountain - aggravated assault (x5), reckless conduct, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Daniel Lee Davis, age 21, of Decatur – aggravated assault (x5), reckless conduct, theft by receiving stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Jerome Marion Glover, age 21, of Carrollton – aggravated assault (x5), reckless conduct

Jomaurie Rashad Hester, age 23, of Carrollton – aggravated Assault (x5), reckless conduct

After interviewing the suspects, detectives learned they were from Atlanta and came to Carrollton with plans to sell marijuana at UWG’s upcoming homecoming weekend.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials say more arrests are possible.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451.

UWG officials provided the following statement regarding the incident:

“UWG remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our entire university community. If anyone has information on the incident that took place off-campus in the early morning hours of Oct. 17, please contact the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451.”





