47-year-old man shot as he stepped off MARTA bus

LITHONIA, Ga. — Detectives are investigating after a man was allegedly shot getting off a MARTA bus in DeKalb County.

On Saturday, DeKalb officers were called to the Emory Hillandale Hospital regarding a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man who said an unknown person shot him as he got off a MARTA bus in the 6000 block of Hillandale Drive.

Officers did not say where the victim was shot but stated it was a non-life-threatening injury. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

