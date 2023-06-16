41-year-old man lured Gwinnett 14-year-old girl to his home using dating app, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested a 41-year-old man after they found a missing 14-year-old Gwinnett County student at his home in Clayton County.

The teen disappeared in May after she was last seen at her high school. On Friday, family members told Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that she was found alive and is now home.

WSB is no longer identifying the girl or showing her face, since she is a victim.

Gwinnett police confirmed that they have a suspect in custody connected to the teen’s disappearance. Officers arrested 41-year-old Russell Cheeves at his home in Morrow.

Cheeves is accused of manipulating the 14-year-old on a dating app to come to his home on May 24. She was there for three weeks.

Channel 2 Action News obtained exclusive video of Cheeves’ first appearance at the Clayton County jail where he faced a charge of child molestation charge.

Cheeves faces charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody.

Gwinnett County police say sexual predators can find a number of ways to target young children.

“I always encourage parents to monitor their children closely. Look at their social media. If you don’t give them access to social media, even better,” Gwinnett Cpl. Michele Pihera said.

