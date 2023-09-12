$400,000 of ecstasy found after chase on I-20

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Douglas County say they found $400,000 worth of “foolishness” along I-20.

While watching traffic on the interstate on Tuesday morning, a deputy spotted a blue Dodge Challenger commit a traffic violation.

When he tried pulling the car over, the driver sped off and eventually got away from the deputy.

Later, the deputy spotted the car getting back onto the interstate along Liberty Road. The driver tried speeding off again, but the deputy stopped the car.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, got out of the car and tried to run away, but was arrested.

Inside the car, investigators found 25,000 ecstasy pills that tested positive for meth and had a street value of $400,000. There was also some cash in the car. It’s unclear how much money was in the car.

The driver was identified only as being from Mississippi.