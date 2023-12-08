4-year-old Georgia girl dies one day after testing positive for COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A 4-year-old Georgia girl died of COVID-19 one day after testing positive for the virus, her family said.

Addison Wishart died Saturday at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta. She lived in Evans with her parents and two brothers. Her father, Chris Wishart, is a Navy corpsman.

Chris Wishart’s great aunt, Sina Trotman, said the child was recovering from abdominal surgery in the hospital when she tested positive for COVID-19.

She died just one day later.

“It’s an empty hole in our heart, and she was amazing,” Chris Wishart told WRDW. “I couldn’t have had a better daughter. She was everything I’d want in a daughter.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to cover her funeral expenses. They are also reminding people to protect the youngest and most vulnerable among us.

“It is our responsibility as adults to protect children like Addy, by getting vaccinated and masking up,” Trotman said. “Everyone in Addy’s family tested negative for Covid-19. But this virus will seek out the sick and helpless and find a way to get to them.”

Wishart is the second child reported to have died of COVID-19 at Children’s Hospital of Georgia recently. A 9-year-old South Carolina boy died from the virus at the hospital last week.

At least 15 Georgia children have died of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

