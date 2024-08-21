Local

4-year-old boy, mother out of Roswell found safe, suspect arrested after police chase

Brian Betenia

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Roswell Police Department confirmed that Ashley Vick and Tanner Germain have both been found safe.

The suspect, Brian Betenia, 40, was taken into custody by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office after a police chase.

“We are deeply grateful to the GBI, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, our media partners, and the members of the public who immediately called in tips in response to the Levi’s call, all of whom worked together to bring about the quick recovery of everyone involved,” said Roswell Police in a statement.

Police have not released any other details surrounding the incident.

The GBI initiated a Levi’s Call at the request of the Roswell Police Department, about the missing endangered Vick and her 4-year-old son.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also issued an Amber Alert for the 4-year-old.

Police said Ashley, 32, and Tanner were believed to be with Betenia, Ashley’s partner driving a black 2013 Ford Edge.


