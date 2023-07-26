4 injured in early morning Cobb County fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An early morning fire injured several people in Cobb County Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

At around 5:30 a.m., Cobb County fire crews responded to a house fire on the 1700 block of Merry Oak Road in Marietta.

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming out of the front and left sides of the home.

When crews arrived, there were three victims in the home and a fourth who was able to escape.

All four residents were taken to the hospital with injuries. Three of the victims suffered injuries from the fire, while the other victim was injured escaping the fire.

No update was provided on the extent of the victim’s injuries.





