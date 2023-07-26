Local

4 injured in early morning Cobb County fire

The scene of a house fire in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An early morning fire injured several people in Cobb County Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

At around 5:30 a.m., Cobb County fire crews responded to a house fire on the 1700 block of Merry Oak Road in Marietta.

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming out of the front and left sides of the home.

When crews arrived, there were three victims in the home and a fourth who was able to escape.

All four residents were taken to the hospital with injuries. Three of the victims suffered injuries from the fire, while the other victim was injured escaping the fire.

No update was provided on the extent of the victim’s injuries.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!