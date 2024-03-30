4 firefighters severely burned in deadly house fire, Ga. officials say

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire that left multiple firefighters injured.

Catoosa County fire officials said Friday afternoon, crews were called to a house fire on Starlite Lane in Ringgold.

Officials confirmed one person was killed in the fire. Their identity has not been released.

While fighting the fire, crews confirmed four firefighters were seriously burned. They were taken to the hospital, where their conditions are unknown.

The identities of the firefighters have not been released.

“On behalf of all the men and women of Catoosa County Fire Department, I would like to personally thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Our firefighters are doing well and recovering but will need continued prayers as they start to heal,” Chief Daniel Watson said on Facebook. “I would also like to thank all of the surrounding agencies for their assistance. We have a great band of brothers and sisters, and that is what the fire service is all about.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.