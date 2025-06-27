4 firefighters injured battling blaze at DeKalb County townhomes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Four firefighters were injured while battling a fire in DeKalb County on Friday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the Shadow Walk Lane townhome complex around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and flames were seen.

According to DeKalb County Fire officials, two firefighters suffered smoke inhalation, while two others suffered minor burns. All four were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Three of the townhomes were damaged, fire officials say.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.