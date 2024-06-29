4 dead in Coweta County in apparent early morning murder-suicide

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says four people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, Coweta County deputies responded to a home on Crabapple Court. The sheriff’s office said Coweta E-911 had received multiple calls for assistance from the area.

When deputies arrived, they found two bodies in the driveway and another in the doorway of the home. A man ran inside the house and deputies heard a gunshot.

The Coweta County SWAT team was activated to respond to the scene and the residence was secured.

Inside they found a fourth dead person.

At this time, the CCSO Criminal Investigation Unit is on the scene and actively investigating the incident, but the sheriff’s office said it appears to have been a murder-suicide.

No names for the victims have been released at this time, pending the notification of the family of the deceased.

The sheriff’s office said more information will be provided as it becomes available.