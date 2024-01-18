4 arrested after stealing fanny pack with gun from Uber driver, Fayette deputies say

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four people after they allegedly stole a firearm from an Uber driver earlier this month.

Deputies said on Jan. 5, they received a call about four suspects who ran away after taking a fanny pack containing a gun from an Uber driver.

The sheriff’s office identified them as 25-year-old Tyrek Nolley of Atlanta, 26-year-old Gregory Stone, of Atlanta, 24-year-old Alexis Howard-Reynolds, of Stockbridge, and 25-year-old Zaneya Jeffries.

Shortly after the four suspects ran away, deputies found the car that the suspects left in. Deputies then arrested the suspects and found the gun that the Uber driver had reported as missing.

Deputies said Nolley had existing warrants out of Atlanta, while Stone had warrants out of Forsyth County, South Fulton, and Fulton County.

The fanny pack and other personal items taken have not been recovered, according to deputies.

©2024 Cox Media Group