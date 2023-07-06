4 arrested after deputies find footballs stuffed with contraband near Georgia jail

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections said four people have been arrested after they tried to smuggle five footballs full of contraband into a prison.

The GDOC said the incident began this week when an officer at Baldwin State Prison spotted a vehicle with its headlights off near the perimeter road.

When the officer approached the vehicle, it sped away.

The sheriff’s office tracked down the vehicle near the prison and stopped to search it. Deputies found five footballs stuffed with 11 bags of tobacco, five cell phones and a bundle of cigarettes inside the vehicle.

The four people in the car, which included two former offenders who are currently on probation, were arrested and taken to jail. The suspects were not identified.

“BTW, if you have talent throwing a football, please don’t waste it on contraband!” GDOC said on Facebook.

