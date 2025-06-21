4 arrested after authorities find cocaine during Lake Lanier boat party

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources arrested four people on drug charges while patrolling Lake Lanier last week.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says on June 8, Marine Units received reports of a party barge playing loud music and possibly “using illegal drugs.”

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office’s marine units and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources tracked down the boat.

While investigating, authorities found a party barge on the north end of Three Sisters Island with about 25 people on the boat. When authorities entered the boat, two people jumped off the boat and ran into the woods.

Deputies and park rangers found numerous NO2 canisters and balloons used for whippets, more cocaine and multiple ecstasy pills, officials said.

Four people face drug charges including 32-year-old Ngoc Le of Norcross, 27-year-old Eric Le of Lawrenceville, 36-year-old Duc Bui of Duluth and 28-year-old Quoc Tran of Lawrenceville.