3rd Ibarra brother in ICE custody, officials confirm

ICE agent shoots man in face who intervened during deportation fight in New York FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot a man in the face who tried to intervene during a deportation arrest Thursday morning. (John Moore/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Argenis Ibarra, the 24-year-old brother of Laken Riley murder suspect Jose Antonio Ibarra, is in federal custody.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman confirmed that ICE had taken Argenis Ibarra into custody the same weekend that Jose and Diego Ibarra were arrested in Athens.

According to ICE, Argenis Ibarra entered the United States for the first time on April 3, 2023, near Eagle Pass, Texas.

ICE said he had entered the country unlawfully and was returned to Mexico by U.S. Border patrol the same day, per the requirements of Title 42 expulsion procedures.

A few weeks later, Argenis Ibarra again unlawfully entered the United States, this time near El Paso, Texas, according to ICE.

He was released from USBP custody after his April 30, 2023 detention with a notice to appear in court on May 4, 2023.

The Executive Office for Immigration Review scheduled Argenis Ibarra’s immigration hearing in Philadelphia, Penn., for some time in 2024.

On Feb. 23, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Atlanta encountered Argenis Ibarra in Athens, Ga. while assisting the University of Georgia Police Department in their investigation of Riley’s murder.

ICE took Argenis Ibarra into custody the same day, pending further investigation of his immigration case, according to officials.

In the wake of Riley’s murder, the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office said they were going to strengthen their detainee policies.


