37-year-old Cherokee County man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child molestation

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County man has been sentenced to spend the next two decades in prison after pleading guilty to child sex crimes.

Jonathan Ricky Millwood, 37 of Canton, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of aggravated child molestation and one count of child molestation.

Canton police began investigating in March after a mother said her daughter, who is under 10-years-old, told her Millwood had inappropriately touched her the day before.

The girl told investigators Millwood had touched her in her private areas.

“This defendant did unspeakable things to an innocent child. He likely expected the child would be too scared or confused to disclose the abuse, but instead the very next day she told her mother who immediately went to law enforcement,” said Assistant District Attorney Leyna Pope.

During the plea hearing, the girl’s mother read a victim impact statement where she described panic attacks and sleepless nights her daughter suffered in the months after the abuse. She also shared her relief the girl would not have to recount the acts during a trial.

Millwood was sentenced to 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole followed by a lifetime on probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

“While there is no sentence that could ever heal the trauma endured by this precious child, we are hopeful that the outcome in this case can provide some closure that will allow the journey of healing to begin,” said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway.

He is currently being held in the Cherokee County Jail.

