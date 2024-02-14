35-year-old charged with murder in triple shooting that left 2 dead inside Barrow County home

WINDER, Ga. — A 35-year-old faces murder charges after two people died inside a home in Barrow County.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 8, Barrow deputies were called to a home on Kendall Park Drive in Winder regarding multiple people shot.

When deputies arrived, they found a married couple, identified as Susan Denise Arvold, 66, and Michael Alan Alvold, 64. They also found a 35-year-old man, Cody Donavan Jones. He’s the one who made the call to 911.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office identified Jones as the suspect. Officials have not officially said the relationship between the suspect and victims.

This wasn’t the first time deputies have been called to the home.

The sheriff’s office said that they were called to the house in 2023 for a domestic incident.

Neighbors said the son who lives at the home has a history of outbursts that have been a cause for concern before.

Authorities say due to the injuries Jones sustained during the shooting, he remains hospitalized in an undisclosed hospital with a guard. Barrow investigator said once he’s released, he will be charged with two counts of malice murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.