34-year-old metro Atlanta mother dies within days of brain tumor she didn’t know she had

By WSBTV

Amy Luti (GoFundMe)

COVINGTON, Ga. — A 34-year-old metro Atlanta mother died this week from a brain tumor she didn’t know that she had.

Friends of the family said Amy Luti, of Covington, was life-flighted to the hospital with a brain bleed early Tuesday morning. She was diagnosed with a glioma tumor and died on Thursday.

“Please pray for our daughter Amy. She has a large brain bleed from a tumor we knew nothing about and don’t know if she can pull through this,” her mother, Carolyn Luti, initially wrote.

Luti was the mother of a 16-year-old son.

“Amy was beautiful, smart, and loved her family very much. She was a woman of God and He has called her home too soon.” Luti’s cousin, Courtney Olson said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and medical bills.

A glioma is a tumor that starts in the glial cells of the brain. Gliomas account about 80% of all malignant brain tumors. Symptoms include headaches, vomiting, seizures, and cranial nerve disorders.

