33-year-old man shot while sitting in car in Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Atlanta Police Department
ATLANTA — A 33-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Atlanta late Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 400 block of Bishop Street around 10:10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers were informed that a victim arrived at Piedmont Hospital by a private vehicle.

Investigators say the victim may have been sitting inside a vehicle in the parking deck when he heard gunfire and was shot.

The identity of the victim and current extent of his injury is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

