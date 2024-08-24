Local

33-year-old man found dead on side of I-285 identified

Body found along I-285 in DeKalb County

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have released the identity of a 33-year-old man who was found along Interstate 285 in DeKalb County on Monday.

Multiple patrol cars were lined up along I-285 eastbound at Chamblee Dunwoody Road Monday evening.

The investigation began after someone called to say a person was on the ground and not moving in the grassy area of the intersection.

The man was identified as 33-year-old John Mitchell.

Police said they didn’t see any signs of foul play, but the investigation remains active.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy on the body.

