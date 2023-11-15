Local

33-year-old identified as inmate who died in DeKalb County Jail

DeKalb County jail (WSB-TV)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned about the death of an inmate who was in custody at DeKalb County Jail.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office identified him as 33-year-old Michael Breedlove.

Officers found him unresponsive in his cell after allegedly responding to a medical emergency.

Crews tried to help him at the jail and he was eventually taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner has not released a cause of death.

Breedlove had been arrested in July and charged with the purchase, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.


©2023 Cox Media Group

