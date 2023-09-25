Local

32nd Annual AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5K raises over $1 million

32nd Annual AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5k Run in midtown Atlanta raises over $1M

ATLANTA — The 32nd Annual AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5k Run was held in midtown Atlanta on Saturday and raised over a million dollars.

The event is a fundraiser that helps 11 Atlanta-based organizations that service people with HIV and AIDS.

One participant said the event is near and dear to his heart.

“In 1994, my brother had AIDS and he succumbed to the disease and I swore I would walk or crawl until this thing is resolved and it’s eradicated,” Dennis Spaulding said.

After the walk and 5k run, a music festival featuring singers Ashanti and Mya entertained the crowd at Piedmont Park.

