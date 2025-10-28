Crime And Law

32-year-old man trying to sell water shot in Atlanta

Atlanta Police Department
ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Cleveland Avenue and the I-75 Northbound Expressway SW after reports of a person shot around 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm. The identity of the victim and current extent of his injury are unknown.

The victim told investigators he was trying to "sell water at the location when he engaged in a verbal dispute with an unidentified male suspect which escalated to gunfire."

Police are searching for the suspect.

