30-year veteran identified as deputy shot by mass shooting suspect during weekend shootout

(HENRY COUNTY, Ga.) — Channel 2 Action News is learning more about a deputy injured in a weekend shootout that killed a man police say shot four people to death in Hampton.

In a statement obtained by Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett identified the deputy as Cpl. Daniel Podsiadly.

“Corporal Daniel Podsiadly is resting comfortably after a successful surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital. We’re asking for your continued prayers for the 30-year veteran law enforcement officer,” Scandrett said.

Podsiadly and two Clayton County police officers were wounded during the Sunday shootout that killed Andre Longmore, 40.

Police had been looking for Longmore after he allegedly opened fire on residents in the Dogwood Lakes subdivision of Hampton, killing three men and a woman on Saturday.

During a Sunday afternoon news conference, Hampton Police Chief James Turner identified the four victims: Scott Leavitt, 67; Shirley Leavitt, 66; Steve Blizzard, 65; and Ronald Jeffers, 66. Clayton County police said that they responded to an apartment building on Wagon Wheel Court in Jonesboro on Sunday after a Henry County deputy made contact with the vehicle that Longmore had last been seen in.

Police and Sheriff Deputies said they made contact with Longmore inside one of the apartments and he began firing at them.

“We gave chase, reengaged the suspect, he produced a handgun again, gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was neutralized,” Scandrett said. “The monster is dead. The citizens of Hampton, the county of Henry, the metro Atlanta area, and the entire state of Georgia can breathe a little easier tonight. The suspect is off the street.”

