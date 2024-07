GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother is facing charges after her 3-year-old son was found running through traffic.

The boy’s mother told police that she left him on a park bench a quarter mile away from where he was found.

It was 34 minutes after the child had been found before his mom, Gabrielle Buckley, reported him missing.

She’s been arrested and charged with reckless conduct.