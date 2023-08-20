Local

3-year-old found unresponsive in community swimming pool

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident that left a toddler hospitalized.

According to City of Fayetteville Public Safety officials, at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a possible drowning at a community swimming pool in the BeaverBrook Estates subdivision on Lester Road.

When authorities arrived, they found a 3-year-old girl who was unresponsive in the swimming pool.

After removing the child from the pool, authorities began performing CPR.

The child was taken to a Children’s Hospital by helicopter. Her condition is unknown.

The toddler’s identity has not been released.

Authorities have not provided any further details regarding the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

