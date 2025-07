EAST POINT, Ga. — A three-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in East Point on Wednesday.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Hawthorne Way. Upon arrival, a three-year-old boy was found unconscious with a gunshot wound and a gun lying next to him on the ground.

Neighbor Marquita Hillman says she didn’t hear the gunshot but she heard all of the commotion afterwards.

There is no word on the condition of the child.

The shooting remains under investigation.