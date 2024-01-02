3-year-old boy dies in New Year’s Day crash caused by drunk driver, GSP says

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A three-year-old died in a crash on New Year’s Day near Augusta, and investigators believe the driver was drunk.

The crash happened around 9:36 p.m. Monday night on Interstate 520 westbound in Richmond County.

Troopers said the driver of a Cadillac Escalade hit a tow truck driver in the right lane near mile marker 11.

The crash impact killed a three-year-old boy who was sitting in the back seat. The front seat passengers also suffered serious injuries. A seven-year-old inside the SUV was not hurt.

Georgia State Patrol said that troopers determined the driver of the Cadillac was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. That driver suffered minor injuries.

Troopers have not released the name of the three-year-old or the driver.

