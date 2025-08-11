3-year-old airlifted after suspected DUI crash sends car into Spalding County lake

SPALDING COUNTY, GA — A 3-year-old is recovering in the hospital after an alleged impaired driving crash sent a car into Dundee Lake in Spalding County.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the driver was speeding when the vehicle struck boulders in the lake’s parking lot and rolled into the water, trapping the child inside. Rescue crews pulled the child from the submerged car and performed CPR, regaining a pulse before the child was airlifted to a hospital.

The driver faces multiple charges, including DUI, reckless driving, and child endangerment. The Georgia State Patrol is continuing to investigate.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story