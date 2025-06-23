Local

3-year-old accidentally shoots and kills 19-year-old in Paulding County

By Ann Powell
19-year-old dies following shooting in Paulding County
By Ann Powell

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 19-year-old was accidentally shot and killed by a 3-year-old at a home in the Hiram area.

Around 7AM on Monday, Paulding County police were called to 63 Eagles Nest Drive to respond to a person shot call.

Deputies found the teenager who had been shot and immediately started life-saving efforts until Fire and EMS arrived, but he succumbed to his injuries.

After detectives spoke with several people in the home who were sleeping at the time of the shooting, they say “it appears that a three-year-old child found a gun and accidentally fired it, hitting the young man while he was asleep.”

In a press release from Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson, “This is a heartbreaking situation for everyone involved. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident.”

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!