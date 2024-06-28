3 teens arrested for murder in Norcross after gun robbery attempt

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A group of Gwinnett teens who are all 16 years old or younger have been arrested for the murder of a 16-year-old in Norcross during a robbery attempt earlier this month, according to police.

The teen victim was shot while behind the wheel of a car on June 13 at the Bella Apartments off Beaver Ruin Road in Norcross.

After the shooting, he crashed into a parked van and then a tree in the parking lot. He later died from his injuries.

On Wednesday night, Norcross Police arrested their third and final teen suspect linked to the murder.

Police recovered large guns from the victim’s vehicle at the scene. Investigators now believe the three teens in custody for the murder allegedly wanted to rob the victims for weapons.

“I don’t know what’s going on with them,” One neighbor told Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

The neighbor asked not to be identified for safety reasons.

She heard the loud sounds of the crash near her apartment but didn’t expect to find out that a murder had occurred.

“I run out and then I see the person in the car,” she said. “Everybody ran out and started looking.”

Names of the victims and the suspects have not been released because of the ages of everyone involved.