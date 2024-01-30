3 teen girls arrested on felony charges after brawl at north Georgia middle school

ROME, Ga. — Three teen girls were arrested on felony charges after a fight broke out at Rome Middle School Monday morning.

According to a police report, the fight started between two girls, ages 13 and 14, around 8:18 a.m. outside of the lunchroom.

School officials initially managed to separate the girls but one of them broke away from the school resource officer and tried to go after the other girl. The SRO tackled her to the ground to “prevent any more altercations from starting.”

While the officer was on the ground, the teen kicked his gear off of his vest and continued to scream until more officers arrived at the scene.

“Once other officers arrived, we attempted to de-escalate the situation but [the students] continued to scream and cause a disruption in the school,” the report stated.

Both teens were placed in handcuffs, as well as another 14-year-old girl, who officers identified as one of the girl’s family members, who was trying to stop the officers.

According to the report, two of the girls continued to scream at and threaten the third girl while in the patrol cars on the way to the police station.

None of the teens have been identified.

The 13-year-old was charged with five counts of felony obstruction of an officer and one count of misdemeanor simple battery. One 14-year-old girl was charged with felony interference with government property, five counts of felony obstruction of an officer and one count of misdemeanor simple battery. The other 14-year-old was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers.

©2024 Cox Media Group