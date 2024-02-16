3 taken into custody on I-85 following chase through multiple jurisdictions

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a pursuit that ended in a crash on a busy interstate.

Gwinnett County police said early Friday officers were pursuing three individuals involved in an incident that began near Pleasant Hill Road.

During the pursuit, the individuals led the officers into DeKalb County on Interstate 85 southbound, where Brookhaven police officers quickly got involved.

Authorities said at that point, an officer performed a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect vehicle before taking them into custody.

Officials have not said if there were any injuries.

No further information has been provided regarding what led to the pursuit.

The investigation remains ongoing.

©2024 Cox Media Group