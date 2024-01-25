3 suspects ran onto Kennesaw State campus after DeKalb County carjacking

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police sources said an “armed suspect” incident on Kennesaw State University’s campus started with a carjacking in DeKalb County.

KSU police issued a “KSU Alert” post on X Wednesday evening advising students to shelter in a secure place as they searched for three suspects.

Kennesaw State University Emergency Management officials have confirmed a lockdown has been lifted. They issued an “all clear” just after 8:15 p.m.

Police sources say a carjacked vehicle was spotted in Cobb County. The three people inside ran from the car and towards the KSU campus. At least one of them was armed.

One person is in custody and police are still searching for two other suspects, but they are no longer on the Kennesaw State University campus, according to police.

It’s unclear if the person arrested was armed.

Kennesaw State University officials released a statement on Wednesday night that said, in part, that no shots were fired on campus and no one was injured.

At around 6:20 p.m., KSU students received a text message alerting them that armed suspects were reported on campus.

Ryan Oldham and Kristen Alexander were both on campus and were told to get into safe rooms

“We put a table in front of the window to make sure nothing could see us through there,” said Ryan Oldham.

“I was like it was real I didn’t know how to feel until I got to the room and then I started to get a little panicking,” said Kristin Alexander. “I think God was keeping a close eye on me.”





