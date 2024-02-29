3 SC siblings killed in crash that also killed aunt, grandfather

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Three South Carolina siblings were killed in a crash that also killed their aunt and grandmother over the weekend.

The crash happened Saturday on I-26 in Spartanburg County, about an hour from the Georgia/South Carolina line.

The victims have been identified as siblings Ashton Olley, 14, Jaicurious Gist, 11, and Jalecia Gist, 8, and their aunt, Ashia Ballenger, 35, and grandfather, Leroy Covington, 57.

The Spartanburg County School District released a statement about the loss of the siblings, writing, in part:

“In this time of overwhelming grief, our thoughts, prayers, and support are with the family and loved ones affected by this unimaginable loss. The impact of this tragedy is felt deeply throughout our district. Ashton, Jaicurious, and Jalecia were all loving students with infectious smiles. Our students, teachers, and staff will never forget their vibrant personalities and the joy they brought to our classrooms.”

Olley was a student at the Dorman High School freshman campus. Jaicurious Gist attended Fairforest Middle School, and Jalecia Gist was a former student of the district.

The schools had counselors available after the crash.

