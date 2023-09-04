Local

3 rescued off Georgia coast after boat takes on water, sinks

Boat sinks in St. Catherine's Sound The U.S. Coast Guard said it was called out to St. Catherine’s Sound on Sunday after three people ended up stranded on a sandbar after their boat sank. (PHOTO: U.S. Coast Guard)

ST. CATHERINE’S ISLAND, Ga. — Three people had to be rescued over the weekend after their boat started taking on water and sank off the Georgia coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it was called out to St. Catherine’s Sound on Sunday after three people ended up stranded on a sandbar after their boat sank.

Pictures posted by the Guard on Facebook showed the capsized boat.

The Coast Guard said the Georgia Department of Natural Resources arrived at the scene minutes later as well to help get the people back to dry land.

