3 people injured after MARTA bus smashes into tree

ATLANTA — Two people are hospitalized and a third is recovering after a MARTA bus crashed into a tree on Thursday night.

MARTA officials say the bus was driving down Dollar Mill Road near Boulder Park Drive in southwest Atlanta when it slid off the road.

They say the bus crashed though a guardrail and into a tree.

Three people said they were injured, two of whom were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their current conditions.

Spokespeople for MARTA haven’t commented on what led up to the crash.