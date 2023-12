ATLANTA — Three people are in the hospital after a shooting near a gas station in southwest Atlanta.

According to police, they were called to a Texaco station on Lee Street Southwest just before 8 p.m.

When they arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

All three people were alert, conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released details on any possible suspects.





