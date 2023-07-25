3 men arrested after homeowner shot, robbed in Rome

ROME, GA. — Three men are facing various felony charges after a Rome homeowner was severely injured during a robbery.

Police said on May 31, Trayron Marquez Bexley, Marcus Anthony Scott, and Tahiri Durand Tolbert, kicked in two doors of a home on Brandon Lane in Rome, Georgia at approximately 11:15 p.m.

The men are accused of robbing the 27-year-old homeowner.

Police say shots were fired into the home as they drove away, seriously injuring the victim in the leg and buttocks.

When police located the suspects at approximately 12:50 a.m., the three men were found with drugs in addition to the firearm used to shoot the victim.

Police say Scott falsely told police that his vehicle was stolen, when it turned out his vehicle was actually used in the commission of the crimes the three are accused of committing.

Bexley is charged with possession of a stolen handgun, possession of suspected high-concentrated THC oil, and multiple packages of marijuana, as well as a felony theft charge.

Scott is charged with felony aggravated battery, felony aggravated assault, felony first-degree burglary, felony criminal second-degree damage to property, misdemeanor discharge of a firearm near a roadway, and misdemeanor false report of a crime.

Tolbert was charged with felony theft by receiving, misdemeanor and felony counts of possession of marijuana, and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, as well as felony counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and burglary.





