3 killed, 2 injured in deadly multi-vehicle crash that shut down I-75 for hours

GORDON COUNTY, GA — Three people are dead and two are injured after being involved in a six-vehicle pile-up on I-75 in north Georgia Tuesday morning.

The incident blocked the interstate near Adairsville for several hours during busy commute hours.

The Georgia State Patrol says the crash involved six vehicles, including three tractor-trailers. One of the big rigs crashed into a car before slamming into two other tractor-trailers and two more vehicles.

A ford ranger caught on fire.

Those who were killed have not yet been identified.

WSB Radio’s Triple Team Traffic first reported the crash before 7 a.m. They suggest using Highway 41 as an alternate route.