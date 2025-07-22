Local

3 juvenile suspects in custody after boy shot in Cobb County neighborhood

By WSB Radio News Staff
Police search for shooter after boy shot in neighborhood near Austell Police said there is a large law enforcement presence in the area as they search for the shooter. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
COBB COUNTY, GA — Police have taken three juvenile suspects into custody following a shooting that injured a young boy Monday afternoon in a Cobb County neighborhood.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. along Padgett Drive near Austell. Authorities say the boy was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment. His current condition has not been released.

Following the shooting, there was a large police presence in the area as investigators with the Major Crimes Unit searched for suspects and gathered evidence.

Cobb County Police confirmed Tuesday morning that three juveniles are now in custody in connection to the case. The investigation remains ongoing.

