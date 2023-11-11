3 injured in shooting at DeKalb County shopping center, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Brookhaven police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured.

Authorities say at 5:39 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of shots fired at the Sun Tan Shopping Center on Buford Highway.

When authorities arrived, they located three people who had been shot. They were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Police determined that the shots were fired in the shopping center parking lot.

Authorities have not said if anyone is in custody at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this report.