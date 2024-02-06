Local

3 injured, multiple people in custody after shootings at two MARTA stations

Bus sign

ATLANTA — Three people were injured in shootings at two MARTA stations on Monday.

Atlanta Police assisted MARTA Police in a shooting Monday night at the Arts Center MARTA station in the 1200 block of West Peachtree Street Northeast.

Two people have received non-fatal injuries at that location and police said multiple people are in custody.

The second shooting also happened on Monday evening at the H.E Holmes MARTA station near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Southwest.

One person was injured and police said a possible suspect was detained.

Investigations are ongoing for both shootings, according to police.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!