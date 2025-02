DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An adult and two children were injured after a house fire in DeKalb County on Friday evening, WSBTV says.

Fire crews rushed to a home along River Hills Court around 6 p.m. near Ellenwood.

Firefighters said everyone escaped the fire but an adult and two children inside received minor burns.

It is unclear how much damage the fire caused to the inside of the home.

Investigators said the fire started on the second floor of the house. The investigation into the cause is ongoing.