1 dead, 2 more hospitalized after triple shooting in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a triple shooting in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Windsor Street and Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. where they found three people with gunshot wounds.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and saw a large section of a residential area marked off with police tape.

All three of the victims were taken to the hospital. Two of them were alert, conscious and breathing and the third was reported to be in critical condition.

The third victim later died from their injuries at the hospital. Their identity has not been released.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Police have not commented on any possible suspects.

Stay with 95.5 WSB Radio for more on this developing story.

©2024 Cox Media Group