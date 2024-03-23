Local

3 Georgians are $10,000 richer after Friday’s Mega Millions drawing

No one won the grand prize in the estimated $977 million Mega Millions lottery drawing Friday.

ATLANTA — Check your tickets because three people across Georgia are waking up richer this morning!

No one took home the $977 million Mega Millions jackpot in the Friday night drawing, but at least three people still won something.

Georgia Lottery officials confirmed to that three tickets, including two in metro Atlanta were worth $10,000.

The tickets were sold at

  • BP on Tanger Blvd. in Locust Grove
  • QuikTrip on Buford Hwy. in Duluth
  • Shreeji Convenience Mart in Savannah

Since no one took home the big money, the jackpot is up to $1.1 billion for Tuesday’s drawing.

In the meantime, you’ve got a chance to win $750 million in Saturday night’s Powerball.


