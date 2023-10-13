3 dead, including gunman, after shooting in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police say three people are dead after a pair of shootings on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say they were called to a shooting in the 4800 block of South Cobb Drive. The suspect walked up to a building and shot and killed two people he knew.

The suspect’s car was spotted near Barrett Parkway and Macland Road shortly after.

When they tried pulling him over, they say the man shot and killed himself. His identity has not been released.

Police say there is no threat to the public since everyone involved knew one another.

Cobb County Police are calling this double homicide investigation.

On Thursday night, the dentist’s office made a Facebook post responding to its patients. Reich Dental Center said the incident did not occur inside the business, and none of its employees were involved.

