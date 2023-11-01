3 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash on I-20 in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 20 eastbound just before Wesley Chapel Road.

DeKalb County Fire and Rescue said they got a call around 11:53 p.m. on Tuesday about a crash involving a truck and tractor-trailer with people trapped inside the vehicle.

Three people were confirmed dead, including a teen and a child, and two people were taken to the hospital.

At 1 a.m. Wednesday, Triple Team Traffic said police were turning stuck traffic around in the wrong direction to remove them from the ramp.

Just around 1:15 a.m., Triple Team Traffic said police made a way to allow stuck traffic to loop around and enter I-20.

As of 3:15 a.m., all lanes of I-20 were open and the closure lasted more than three hours.

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown.

There is no information on the identity of the three people who died.

©2023 Cox Media Group