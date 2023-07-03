3 children dead after car carrying 6 stops in middle of I-95 on Georgia-Florida line

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — At least three children are dead, and two more people are in critical condition after a crash near the Georgia-Florida line.

The crash happened Saturday morning around 7:40 a.m. on Interstate 95 in Nassau County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

FHP says that a sedan carrying six people and an SUV were traveling in the southbound lanes when the driver of the sedan stopped in the center lane “for an unknown reason.”

The SUV driver could not stop in time and crashed into the back of the sedan. A 14-year-old boy, 12-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl in the sedan died.

The crash left the 24-year-old driver of the sedan with serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 47-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy, suffered critical injuries, according to the FHP report. No updates have been provided as of Sunday on their conditions.

The victims have not been identified, but all of them were from Bay Shore, New York. The crash remains under investigation.

The driver of the SUV from North Carolina had minor injuries.

