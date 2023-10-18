3 arrested after police find guns and drugs near Henry County school

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are behind bars after police found several different drugs and weapons.

On Oct. 12, the Henry County Police Department along with the McDonough Police Department, searched a home and business and discovered a slew of drugs and weapons.

Police said they found approximately 23.5 oz. of suspected marijuana, 43.1 grams of mushrooms, 29.4 grams of methamphetamine, 4.3 grams of cocaine, 25.7 grams of crack cocaine, 98.4 grams of MDMA, 99.7 grams of Fentanyl, 22 grams of Oxycodone and two guns.

Three unidentified suspects were arrested and face several charges. Among the charges is distributing narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school zone. Police did not say which school zone.

Police said their other charges range from possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession with the intent to distribute illegal narcotics, trafficking narcotics and selling of narcotics.

Police did not release images or the identities of the suspects.

